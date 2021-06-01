‘Our contact-tracing system has never collapsed’: AHS CEO defends COVID-19 response

The head of Alberta Health Services defended the agency’s contact-tracing system Tuesday after a Global News report on a backlog of cases during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Internal AHS documents obtained by Global News revealed the extent of the growing backlog of cases for contact tracers during the second wave and that its workforce was insufficient to keep up with soaring case numbers.
Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request quantify, for the first time, how overwhelmed contact tracers were in November and December, and reveal that the backlog of cases to be traced grew to 23,527 on Dec. 11, 2020; it also uncovered that there were insufficient numbers of contact tracers working during the second wave, including a shortage of 2,020 on Dec. 7, 2020.
Contact tracing backlog in Alberta’s 2nd wave
Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS, responded to “suggestions AHS failed to prioritize contact tracing as a key tool in its pandemic response” with:
The challenges with the contact-tracing capacity were discussed during Monday’s question period at the Alberta legislature.
“The premier and the health minister repeatedly claimed in this house, as early as Oct. 27, that they had 800 contact tracers,” NDP leader Rachel Notley said. “Now, thanks to Global News, we have proof this wasn’t true.
“In fact, as cases exploded at the outset of the second wave, the real number was closer to 330.”
“However, AHS continued to complete case investigations and contact tracing throughout the second wave,” she said, adding teams called and completed investigations on all high-priority cases, added automatic notification for close contacts and was transparent with Albertans about the lags.
The Global News investigation shows that the backlog of COVID-19 cases for contact tracers climbed steadily from 2,053 on Nov. 2, 2020 to 23,527 on Dec. 11, 2020. That same day, an AHS report indicated that it would take 340 days for contact tracers to clear all cases.
The reports also indicate that on Nov. 16, 1,260 full-time equivalent contact tracers were required to handle the caseload; but only 331 staff were working that particular day.
By Dec. 7, the staffing issue was still not resolved — AHS reports indicate 2,264 staff were required to deal with the caseload; only 244 were working.
2nd wave contact tracing problems larger than Alberta officials admitted to: FOIP documents
On Tuesday, Yiu stressed AHS recruited and onboarded staff as quickly as possible, and restrictions helped reduce community spread and case numbers.
“Contact tracing was able to catch up with the number of daily cases and we were again able to trace every case.”
AHS president on COVID-19 contact tracing: ‘We are doing everything that we can to manage this’
During the peak of the first wave, Yiu said AHS had 95 staff working on any given day; during the peak of the second wave, there were 551 staff; and during the peak of the third wave, there were 1,902 people working.
“Our contact-tracing system has never collapsed — far from it — and such a suggestion does a disservice to our hard-working and dedicated teams who have done incredible work during all three waves,” Yiu said.
