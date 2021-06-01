St. Thomas, Ont., man accused of trafficking a minor, sexual exploitation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old St. Thomas, Ont., man is facing multiple charges, including trafficking a person under the age of 18, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation in connection with a months-long investigation, police said Tuesday.

St. Thomas Police said the investigation began after a female victim contacted authorities reporting that she had been trafficked for several months in 2013 by a man she met as a minor.

Members of the Street Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau, and Internet Child Exploitation Unit jointly investigated the allegation, and last week arrested a St. Thomas man at a Talbot Street apartment without incident.

As a result, Eugene Andre Francois, 59, of St. Thomas is facing multiple charges including traffic of persons under the age of 18, material benefits resulting from trafficking in persons, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and possession of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they suspect there may be other victims, and note the accused was known in the community to have provided music lessons and had regular contact with minors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-631-1224 or St. Thomas Crime Stoppers.