Crime

Manslaughter charge laid after man struck during alleged gas and dash dies: Woodstock police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 25, 2021 3:23 pm
Woodstock police cruiser.
Woodstock police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Police in Woodstock, Ont., have laid a charge of manslaughter in connection with a hit and run collision late last month involving a pedestrian who later died of their injuries.

The accused, a 26-year-old man from Drumbo, Ont., was already facing several charges in connection with the April 24 incident in which a 66-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was allegedly fleeing in a gas and dash along Highway 2.

Police arrested and charged the accused on April 27 with offences including failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and theft under $5,000.

A 22-year-old Paris, Ont., woman in the vehicle at the time of the incident was also charged with theft under $5,000.

Read more: Police investigating car fire underneath London, Ont., bridge

The upgraded charges were laid after investigators said the victim died of his injuries on April 24.

In addition to manslaughter, the accused now faces an upgraded charge of fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, in addition to the original theft charge, police said.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock Police Service at 519-421-2800 etc. 3234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

