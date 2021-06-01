COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health surpasses 1,500 cumulative cases with 48 active

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon as active cases increased slightly.

In its update issued at 4:20 p.m., the health unit reports 48 active cases, up one from 47 reported on Monday. There were 59 active cases reported on Sunday and 63 on Saturday.

There are now 1,435 resolved cases (four more since Monday), which make up 95.4 per cent of the 1,504 cumulative cases (an additional case was added to a previous day).

Variant cases increased to 686 from 683 reported 24 hours earlier. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Tuesday, leaving four active:

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared May 31 after two staff members tested positive, according to the health unit on Tuesday.

Workplace in Peterborough (#11): Declared on May 28. Case details not available.

Fairhaven long-term care: Declared on May 21. Involves a resident and two staff members, according to the city-run facility. The home says the first staff case and resident are linked, however, the second staff case is unrelated. On Monday, the home reported the resident was removed from the home’s isolation unit and returned to her living quarters.

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 10): Declared Sunday, May 17. Case details not available.

Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 299 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday afternoon:

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Appointments began last week at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre clinic in conjunction with the clinic at the Evinrude Centre.

Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled at the Evinrude Centre June 15 to 17.

Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

