Canada

Kelowna man wins $1 million, eyeing 1st family vacation in 10 years

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 1:42 pm
Amar Singh of Kelowna says his family hasn’t been on vacation in 10 years, but that will change after he won $1 million in a lottery draw last month.
Amar Singh of Kelowna says his family hasn’t been on vacation in 10 years, but that will change after he won $1 million in a lottery draw last month. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A Kelowna man says he plans on taking his family on a tropical vacation after winning a million dollars.

Two weeks ago, Amar Singh won the guaranteed prize of $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw on May 20.

Singh purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com, and was surprised that he’d won a seven-figure windfall. But in telling his wife, he had a harder time convincing her that the win was real.

“She had said, ‘No you didn’t win, you were probably playing a demo,’” said Singh. “She just kept saying ‘No, no, it was a demo win/’ She didn’t believe me at all.”

However, Singh proved to his wife that he was B.C.’s newest millionaire.

“I was shocked and speechless,” Singh said of checking his winning ticket. “I had to check again on my cell phone and on my computer just to believe it.”

Singh said his financial plans include buying a new home and taking his family on a dream family vacation, once it’s safe to do so again.

“We haven’t gone on a family vacation in 10 years,” said Singh. “Our kids are growing up, and we want to go somewhere for a week or two weeks. We’ve always wanted to go to the Bahamas, or Costa Rica, somewhere warm where we can relax.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
