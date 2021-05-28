Dartmouth man scratches lottery ticket worth $675k, then runs some errands

Send this page to someone via email

Lady luck was smiling down on Michael Boone of Dartmouth, N.S., when he bought his regular Set for Life ticket while paying for gas.

When scratching the ticket, Michael knew he hit the jackpot when he uncovered three Set for Life symbols in the very first box.

“I just stopped scratching there and picked up the ticket and put it in the console,” Michael said in a press release.

“I had a bunch of running around to do, going to the grocery store and dropping a few things off. I did all that before even looking at the ticket again.”

Once Michael got home, he waited for his wife Denise to wake up to share the big surprise.

“He showed me the ticket and I asked what I was looking for,” Denise said. “’Well, what’s the name of the ticket?’ he asked me.”

That’s when Denise realized that they were Set for Life.

Atlantic Lottery said in a release that the Set for Life Scratch’N Win ticket offers two options for the top prize. Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump-sum payment of $675,000.

Michael and Denise chose to receive the lump sum payment. Thanks to this win, Michael will be able to join his wife in full retirement after having worked in the dockyards and in sales.

They are also planning to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming wedding in October, travel with a new camper and set out on a river cruise once the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

The winning Set for Life ticket was purchased at the Ochterloney Street Esso in Dartmouth, N.S.