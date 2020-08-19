Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2020 12:58 pm
Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., were awarded their $17.4-million Lotto 649 prize.
Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., were awarded their $17.4-million Lotto 649 prize. Global News/Jesse Thomas

A Cape Breton man has struck it rich in the lottery for the second time in seven years.

Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., travelled to Halifax Wednesday where they were awarded their $17.4-million Lotto 649 prize.

READ MORE: Newfoundlanders become instant millionaires in history-making lotto win

Lillington’s Aug. 15 jackpot win is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Nova Scotia and follows his $3.2-million win in 2013.

The 70-year-old retired Parks Canada worker says it’s hard to believe his win given the odds of winning once – let alone twice.

Trending Stories
Governance, oversight issues putting Atlantic Lottery at risk: auditors
Governance, oversight issues putting Atlantic Lottery at risk: auditors

Lillington says his first win set the couple up well for retirement and allowed them to travel and purchase things such as a new home and vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the new windfall will go towards caring for their five children and six grandchildren.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaHalifaxCape BretonLotteryJackpotlotto 649 lotto
Flyers
More weekly flyers