Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Citizen tip leads to impaired driving arrest in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 10:08 am
Police in Lindsay arrested a woman for impaired driving on Sunday evening. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a woman for impaired driving on Sunday evening. Global News Peterborough file

A tip from the public assisted in an impaired driving arrest in Lindsay on Sunday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:35 p.m., police received a report of a suspected impaired driver in the parking lot of a Kent Street West business.  The witness reported seeing the female driver consuming what was suspected to be alcohol.

Read more: 2 impaired driving arrests made over weekend in Lindsay: police

Officers located the vehicle and prevented the driver from entering the roadway, police said. An officer reported seeing the driver consume some alcohol and then attempt to conceal the bottle. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested the woman.

Trending Stories

Debbie Collins, 45, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and two charges each in contravention of the Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence Act.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP' Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagDrunk Driving taglindsay tagImpaired tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagkent street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers