Citizen tip leads to impaired driving arrest in Lindsay: police

A tip from the public assisted in an impaired driving arrest in Lindsay on Sunday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:35 p.m., police received a report of a suspected impaired driver in the parking lot of a Kent Street West business. The witness reported seeing the female driver consuming what was suspected to be alcohol.

Officers located the vehicle and prevented the driver from entering the roadway, police said. An officer reported seeing the driver consume some alcohol and then attempt to conceal the bottle. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested the woman.

Debbie Collins, 45, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and two charges each in contravention of the Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence Act.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8, police said Tuesday.