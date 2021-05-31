2 impaired driving arrests made over weekend in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made two impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says an officer on patrol on Angeline Street North in Lindsay observed a vehicle driving at a high speed and weaving back and forth.

A traffic stop determined the driver was impaired, police said.

Amanda Nicholson, 38, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8.

On Saturday around 6:25 a.m., police responded to a citizen who reported a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on Mary Street West.

Police say the vehicle had left the area before their arrival. However, around 7:20 a.m., police received a second call regarding a driver slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the parking lot of a Kent Street West business.

An officer and Kawartha Lakes paramedics attended the scene to assess the driver. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle and drugs were found on the accused.

Christopher Reddings, of Kirkfield in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on July 8.