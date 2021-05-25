Menu

Crime

Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 11:17 am
An Oshawa man faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in Lindsay. View image in full screen
An Oshawa man faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in Lindsay. File

An Oshawa man faces impaired driving and other charges following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Lindsay on Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:10 p.m., officers and Kawartha Lakes paramedics responded to a reported ATV crash in the area of Dew Drop Inn Road and Highway 7 in Lindsay.

Police determined the ATV operator was under the influence of alcohol.

Brandon Anderson, 28, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply with probation.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8, police stated Tuesday.

