Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

An Oshawa man faces impaired driving and other charges following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Lindsay on Saturday.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:10 p.m., officers and Kawartha Lakes paramedics responded to a reported ATV crash in the area of Dew Drop Inn Road and Highway 7 in Lindsay.
Police determined the ATV operator was under the influence of alcohol.
Brandon Anderson, 28, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply with probation.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8, police stated Tuesday.
