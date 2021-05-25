Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following ATV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man faces impaired driving and other charges following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Lindsay on Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:10 p.m., officers and Kawartha Lakes paramedics responded to a reported ATV crash in the area of Dew Drop Inn Road and Highway 7 in Lindsay.

Police determined the ATV operator was under the influence of alcohol.

Brandon Anderson, 28, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply with probation.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 8, police stated Tuesday.

