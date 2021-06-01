Menu

Traffic

Woman dies, 2 men in critical condition after motorcycle crash on DVP

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 7:53 am
A photo of the crash scene on the DVP. View image in full screen
A photo of the crash scene on the DVP. Twitter / Toronto Police

Toronto Police say a woman has been killed and two others have been injured following a motorcycle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the Don Valley Parkway, near Don Mills Road, for reports of a crash involving a few motorcycles at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said there were reports that several motorcycles were speeding and cutting through lanes. One motorcycle struck the guardrail according to the reports, police said.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Two men were taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

Road closures were in effect overnight but have since reopened.

