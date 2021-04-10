Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

29-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Toronto parking lot, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 1:26 pm
Police were called to the scene at 10:22 p.m. Friday. View image in full screen
Police were called to the scene at 10:22 p.m. Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a 29-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash in a parking lot in the city late Friday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the back parking lot of an apartment building on Clearview Heights, in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives, at 10:22 p.m.

Read more: Alleged impaired driver clocked travelling 210 km/h on DVP: Toronto police

Officers said the victim, a man, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a parked, unoccupied Honda Civic.

Trending Stories

The man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a trauma centre where he is in life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information on the incident or video footage to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'OPP cruiser involved in collision in Selwyn Township' OPP cruiser involved in collision in Selwyn Township
OPP cruiser involved in collision in Selwyn Township
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceCrashTorontotoronto police serviceMotorcycle CrashToronto crashMotorcycle CollisionToronto Collision

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers