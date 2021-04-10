29-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Toronto parking lot, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 29-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash in a parking lot in the city late Friday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the back parking lot of an apartment building on Clearview Heights, in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives, at 10:22 p.m.

Officers said the victim, a man, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a parked, unoccupied Honda Civic.

The man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a trauma centre where he is in life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information on the incident or video footage to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

