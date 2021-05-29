Meadow Lake RCMP looking for woman potentially held against will in car

Meadow Lake RCMP are trying to confirm the safety of a woman who was reportedly in distress and possibly held against her will in the backseat of a car on Flying Dust First Nation.

The RCMP received a call on Friday that a woman was heard screaming between 6:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. from the backseat of a brown or tan 2000-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in the parking lot of Petro Canada gas station on the First Nation.

An adult man and woman were seen in the front seats of the car. According to the RCMP, at one point it looked like the woman got into the backseat and tried to subdue the occupant.

The car left the gas station going east on the service road towards Highway 55 in the direction of Green Lake.

The man driving the vehicle had dyed blue hair and was wearing a black jacket with a large “YZ” symbol on the back and symbols running down the sleeve. The adult woman and front passenger of the vehicle had dyed red hair and was wearing a black and white shirt with grey pants.

View image in full screen A photo of the male driver. Meadow Lake RCMP / Supplied Photo

View image in full screen A photo of the female driver. Meadow Lake RCMP / Supplied Photo

There is no description available for the woman in the backseat.

RCMP say at this time it is unknown if a criminal offence has occurred but police want to confirm the safety of the woman in the backseat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or 310-RCMP. In an emergency, police say always call 911.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com