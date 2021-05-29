Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Meadow Lake RCMP looking for woman potentially held against will in car

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 29, 2021 9:07 pm
The RCMP received a call on Friday that a woman was heard screaming between 6:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. from the backseat of a car parked at a gas station on Flying Dust First Nation. View image in full screen
The RCMP received a call on Friday that a woman was heard screaming between 6:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. from the backseat of a car parked at a gas station on Flying Dust First Nation. Meadow Lake RCMP / Supplied Photo

Meadow Lake RCMP are trying to confirm the safety of a woman who was reportedly in distress and possibly held against her will in the backseat of a car on Flying Dust First Nation.

Read more: Man suffers serious injuries in Meadow Lake, Sask., shooting

The RCMP received a call on Friday that a woman was heard screaming between 6:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. from the backseat of a brown or tan 2000-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in the parking lot of Petro Canada gas station on the First Nation.

An adult man and woman were seen in the front seats of the car. According to the RCMP, at one point it looked like the woman got into the backseat and tried to subdue the occupant.

Story continues below advertisement

The car left the gas station going east on the service road towards Highway 55 in the direction of Green Lake.

Read more: RCMP conclude abduction investigation, no charges laid

The man driving the vehicle had dyed blue hair and was wearing a black jacket with a large “YZ” symbol on the back and symbols running down the sleeve. The adult woman and front passenger of the vehicle had dyed red hair and was wearing a black and white shirt with grey pants.

A photo of the male driver. View image in full screen
A photo of the male driver. Meadow Lake RCMP / Supplied Photo
A photo of the female driver. View image in full screen
A photo of the female driver. Meadow Lake RCMP / Supplied Photo

There is no description available for the woman in the backseat.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say at this time it is unknown if a criminal offence has occurred but police want to confirm the safety of the woman in the backseat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or 310-RCMP. In an emergency, police say always call 911.

Read more: Pickering man beaten, held against will in condo unit, Durham police say

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagMeadow Lake tagMeadow Lake RCMP tagGreen Lake tagFlying Dust First Nation tagHeld Against Will tagmeadow lake news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers