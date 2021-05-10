Saskatchewan RCMP investigate possible abduction of a woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police forces in Saskatchewan are investigating the possible abduction of a woman.

RCMP said they received information from the Regina Police Service just before midnight Saturday that an abduction had possibly occurred.

Regina police said a friend of Stephanie Bruch, 30, contacted them after receiving a concerning message on Facebook. Police have not released what was said in the message.

The suspect was identified by police as Kelly Baht.

A search was started for him and the vehicle he was believed to be driving by officers from multiple RCMP detachments in Melville, Wynyard, Fort Qu’Appelle, and Punnichy and the Saskatoon police air support unit.

The vehicle was found abandoned by the air support unit in a field near Ituna just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Bruch and Baht were not located, police said.

Prior to that, Melville RCMP said they received a report at 3:17 p.m. that a man had approached a female outside her home in Melville.

Police believe the man was Baht.

He was going through her vehicle and police said a short conversation happened before the man got into an older white or light grey small truck with a small quad or ATV in the box and headed south.

RCMP said they are concerned for the safety of Bruch and are asking for help in locating her, Baht and the small truck.

Baht is described by police as being six feet tall and weighing 158 pounds with a medium build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

View image in full screen Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for Kelly Baht, who may have abducted a woman. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

No clothing description for either Baht or Bruch was available from the police.

Police said Baht should not be approached if spotted and to call 911 if he is seen.

Anyone possessing information regarding the whereabouts of either Baht or Bruch is asked to call 911 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.