Attempted abduction charge laid after man tried to grab car seat with baby: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A London man, 22, is facing a charge of attempted abduction after police say a stranger tried to grab a car seat with an infant from a woman on Thursday afternoon.

According to London police, the woman parked her car on Vinewood Court, northwest of Pond Mills and Commissioners roads, just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say she removed her infant child and car seat from the back of the vehicle when an unknown man approached and began talking to her.

“The conversation caused the woman to fear for the safety of her infant child,” police say, though they did not elaborate on what was said.

Police then say that the suspect put his hand on the car seat and tried to grab it from the woman, but she was able to pull it back from him and escape into a nearby residence, where she called 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers arrived on scene, and were able to positively identify the male suspect who was arrested without incident.

Few other details were provided but police say there is no risk to public safety at this time. “Anything in relation to the investigation itself is still ongoing. We can say that a lot of information will be coming out in the court process,” Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News. “We can speak to the (charge itself) and the fact that there were no reported injuries.” She added that police are not sharing “any further personal information about the victim or the woman who was involved in this particular incident as it could potentially identify them.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

3:24 Charges laid in disappearance of Cochrane girls Charges laid in disappearance of Cochrane girls – Apr 16, 2021