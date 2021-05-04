Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged after allegedly trying to abduct 12-year-old girl from downtown

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 5:35 pm
Roberto Armando Vasquez is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Roberto Armando Vasquez is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a 47-year-old has been charged in connection with an alleged abduction attempt of a 12-year-old girl in the city’s downtown in April.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, officers said the girl was walking near Lower Jarvis Street and The Esplanade at around 5:40 p.m. on April 23 when she was approached by a stranger.

Investigators alleged a man asked the girl where she lived, how old she was and other personal questions before asking her to leave with him.

Read more: Police investigating after attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl from Toronto school

Police said the girl told the man she didn’t want to go.

The statement said the accused was arrested on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said Roberto Armando Vasquez was charged with (trying to) abduct a person under 14 years old and criminal harassment. The statement said he appeared in a downtown Toronto court Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto abduction tagToronto attempted abduction tagToronto Attempted Child Abduction tagLower Jarvis Street and The Esplanade attempted abduction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers