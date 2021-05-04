Toronto man charged after allegedly trying to abduct 12-year-old girl from downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 47-year-old has been charged in connection with an alleged abduction attempt of a 12-year-old girl in the city’s downtown in April.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, officers said the girl was walking near Lower Jarvis Street and The Esplanade at around 5:40 p.m. on April 23 when she was approached by a stranger.

Investigators alleged a man asked the girl where she lived, how old she was and other personal questions before asking her to leave with him.

Police said the girl told the man she didn’t want to go.

The statement said the accused was arrested on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers said Roberto Armando Vasquez was charged with (trying to) abduct a person under 14 years old and criminal harassment. The statement said he appeared in a downtown Toronto court Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

