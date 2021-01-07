Menu

Crime

Man suffers serious injuries in Meadow Lake, Sask., shooting

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 12:00 pm
Meadow Lake RCMP believe a man was targeted in a shooting that left him with serious injuries.
Meadow Lake RCMP believe a man was targeted in a shooting that left him with serious injuries. File / Global News

A man was shot in Meadow Lake, Sask., in what RCMP believe was a targeted shooting.

Police said the 29-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle on Monday morning when several shots were fired at him.

He was struck once and police said he suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment. There is no word on his current condition.

Mounties said that during the shooting, the vehicle started to drive away.

It came to a stop after striking a power pole and catching fire, causing heavy damage to the vehicle, police said.

Two other people in the vehicle were not injured.

RCMP said no arrests have been made as they continue to investigate.

They added the shooting was not a random incident and there is no risk to the public.

