Crime

24-year-old man in custody following police pursuit of stolen vehicle

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted January 3, 2021 7:21 pm
Saskatoon police arrest 24-year-old man following pursuit.
Saskatoon police arrest 24-year-old man following pursuit. File / Global News

A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Saskatoon’s Caswell Hill neighbourhood following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest woman for hit and run, car theft

At 2:05 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle that had earlier been reported stolen.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over at Avenue T and 20th street when the driver pulled away from officers.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest 2 people, find driver of car unconscious

SPS were able to successfully use a tire deflation device twice, at two separate locations, on the vehicle.  Patrol officers then disengaged, allowing the air unit to monitor the vehicle’s movement.

Story continues below advertisement

The man eventually stopped in the 1000 block of Avenue B North, before attempting to flee, however, officers were directed to him and he was taken into custody.

He will remain in custody until appear before a judge on Monday morning.

