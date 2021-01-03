24-year-old man in custody following police pursuit of stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Saskatoon’s Caswell Hill neighbourhood following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

At 2:05 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle that had earlier been reported stolen.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over at Avenue T and 20th street when the driver pulled away from officers.

SPS were able to successfully use a tire deflation device twice, at two separate locations, on the vehicle. Patrol officers then disengaged, allowing the air unit to monitor the vehicle’s movement.

The man eventually stopped in the 1000 block of Avenue B North, before attempting to flee, however, officers were directed to him and he was taken into custody.

He will remain in custody until appear before a judge on Monday morning.