Saskatoon police arrest 2 people, find driver of car unconscious

The Saskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old Saskatoon man on Friday afternoon after reports he was unconscious inside a vehicle.

At roughly 12:30 p.m., police received calls of a white Pontiac that had stopped on the southbound turning lane on Circle Drive and Avenue C, heading westbound.

Officers say the driver was given Narcan and shortly after regained consciousness. After a further search, officers found Xanax and knuckle dusters in his possession.

He and a 35-year-old woman passenger were arrested.

He is facing a number of charges including impaired driving, refusing a breath test, driving while prohibited and two weapon charges.

The woman was arrested on unrelated warrants.