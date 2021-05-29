Saskatoon police, crisis negotiator team at scene of high-risk warrant on Kingsmere Blvd

Officers from several Saskatoon Police units and teams are on the scene of a high-risk warrant, a statement from the force said on Saturday evening.
According to the statement, members from the patrol division, traffic section, tactical support unit, and crisis negotiator team are at the location in the 900-block of Kingsmere Blvd.
Residents are asked to avoid the area as restrictions are in place for foot and vehicle traffic.
No other information was provided at this time.
