Crime

Saskatoon police, crisis negotiator team at scene of high-risk warrant on Kingsmere Blvd

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 29, 2021 9:00 pm
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area in the 900-block of Kingsmere Blvd in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area in the 900-block of Kingsmere Blvd in Saskatoon. File / Global News

Officers from several Saskatoon Police units and teams are on the scene of a high-risk warrant, a statement from the force said on Saturday evening.

According to the statement, members from the patrol division, traffic section, tactical support unit, and crisis negotiator team are at the location in the 900-block of Kingsmere Blvd.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as restrictions are in place for foot and vehicle traffic.

No other information was provided at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

More to Come 

