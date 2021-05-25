Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No jail time for Saskatoon woman who played a role in human trafficking

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 5:19 pm
Click to play video: 'No jail time for Saskatoon woman who played a role in human trafficking' No jail time for Saskatoon woman who played a role in human trafficking
WATCH: Dilshad Ali Zada, 25, received an 18-month conditional sentence, meaning she’ll serve her time under conditions in the community.

Dilshad Ali Zada will serve an 18-month sentence in the community after the Saskatoon woman pleaded guilty to charges resulting from human trafficking activity.

Ali Zada, 25, was scheduled to begin a judge-alone trial Tuesday, but instead pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000, uttering threats and withholding identification documents.

“That’s one of the hallmarks of human trafficking is exerting control. It’s a slow process of intimidation and control,” Crown prosecutor Katharine Grier told reporters.

Read more: Bail granted for Saskatoon woman facing human trafficking charges

Justice Mona Dovell accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence that, in addition to the 18-month sentence, also includes the condition that Ali Zada not engage in the sex trade or escort industry.

Story continues below advertisement

Dovell described Ali Zada as a “conduit” within a larger network. No other charges have been laid.

Grier said the case didn’t go to trial, in part, due to out-of-province witnesses having to travel to Saskatoon during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with “the extremely traumatic nature” of the potential testimony from victims.

Dilshad Ali Zada, 25, received an 18-month conditional sentence, meaning she’ll serve her time under conditions in the community. View image in full screen
Dilshad Ali Zada, 25, received an 18-month conditional sentence, meaning she’ll serve her time under conditions in the community. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

Ali Zada’s charges are related to three women: an 18-year-old from Moose Jaw and two 20-year-old women from Shawinigan, Quebec. Ali Zada is originally from Afghanistan, and speaks multiple languages, court heard.

Trending Stories

In December 2018, Ali Zada began messaging the 18-year-old on Snapchat. She befriended the teen by paying for hair and nail services, buying her lingerie and more.

The 18-year-old was a registered escort, but what started as an agreement to split proceeds 50-50 with the escort paying associated costs, turned into Ali Zada keeping all the money.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Crown seeks $1M fine for company liable in Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction death

She advertised escort dates at hotels, often for services the workers didn’t want to do, Grier said.

The other two women approached Saskatoon police in March 2019, reporting that Ali Zada had been “pimping” them and had taken a dog, passport, birth certificate and an adult service license from one of the woman.

“Ms. Ali Zada was the day-to-day contact with these young women and exerted the control and was very much a player,” Grier said.

She was “probably not the big boss involved in this,” Grier added.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said Ali Zada’s actions are different from what the public often perceives human trafficking to be: international schemes of kidnapping, smuggling and violence.

Read more: Accused Mountie made phone call saying he killed someone: Prince Albert police

Controlling identification and cash is at the lower end of the human trafficking continuum, Pfefferle said.

“There is a method behind this and it’s not purely exploitive, but nevertheless, the acknowledgement here today is that it amounted to a criminal offence,” Pfefferle said.

Story continues below advertisement

In court, Ali Zada offered a two-word apology: “I’m sorry.”

Seven counts related to human trafficking were stayed as part of Tuesday’s joint submission.

Click to play video: 'Human trafficking bill continues to be debated at Queen’s Park' Human trafficking bill continues to be debated at Queen’s Park
Human trafficking bill continues to be debated at Queen’s Park

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagAlberta tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatchewan News tagQuebec tagSocial Media tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Court tagMoose Jaw tagHuman Trafficking tagSexual Exploitation tagDilshad Ali Zada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers