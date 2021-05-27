Menu

Canada

Alternative response officers start work in downtown Saskatoon to bridge gaps

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 8:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Alternative Response Officers start work in downtown Saskatoon to bridge gaps, help community' Alternative Response Officers start work in downtown Saskatoon to bridge gaps, help community
WATCH: The officers started patrolling downtown last week. They’re similar to conservation officers, in that they wield some power, but aren’t armed police.

Walking around downtown Saskatoon, some new faces may have caught your eye. Saskatoon police has brought in alternative response officers to patrol differently downtown.

The officers started patrolling downtown and in Riversdale last week. They’re similar to conservation officers; they wield some power, but aren’t armed police.

“They do have some authority under provincial acts and some criminal code authority as well as powers under bylaws to be able to deal with things,” explained Insp. Darren Pringle.

“But that’s not their sole purpose. It’s to be about engaging with people.”

Pringle said SPS brought in five alternate response officers for a less confrontational approach to policing.

“Reassurance and deterrence are a couple of the pillars that they’re supposed to be providing,” Pringle said.

The officers patrol on foot, and can intervene to help people if necessary, or just interact with the public.

Special Constable Matt Brenner said people seem to be happy they’re downtown.

“People have enjoyed seeing us out here. We try and make ourselves pretty friendly,” he said.

Special Constable Makaya Weins says officers can also address issues businesses or people identify downtown, like loitering, something she said has been brought up since being out in the public.

“As we’ve noticed those areas that are common loitering places, we’ve been able to connect with those business owners and inform them that if they place a ‘no loitering’ sign up there we can now enforce that,” she said.

The officers are paid less than regular police, Pringle said, and are expected to save the city money. Pringle said the goal with this program is to keep the peace downtown and continue to have a presence without having to respond right away with armed officers.

He said alternative response officers are trained in de-escalation and how to work with city services to help connect vulnerable people.

