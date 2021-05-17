Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 17 2021 10:18am
02:42

Saskatoon police on long weekend travel, alternative response officers

Police Chief Troy Cooper joins Global News Morning Saskatoon to discuss a number of topics including the recent introduction of alternative response officers.

