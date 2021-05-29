SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New Brunswick hits 60 per cent with one shot of vaccine, reports 10 new virus cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2021 1:57 pm
A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Health officials in New Brunswick say just over 60 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say more than 46,000 people have been at least partially immunized in the past week.

The province is also reporting 10 new cases of the virus today.

Five cases have been identified in the Moncton region, four in the Fredericton area and one in the Bathurst region.

The province has 143 known active infections with seven people hospitalized, including six in New Brunswick and one out of province.

Two patients are in intensive care, including one patient in the province and the patient hospitalized in another province.

