Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Remembrances trickle in to Hamilton’s COVID-19 virtual memorial wall

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 28, 2021 3:20 pm
Hamilton launched a virtual memorial wall on May 19 to remember COVID-19 victims. View image in full screen
Hamilton launched a virtual memorial wall on May 19 to remember COVID-19 victims. City of Hamilton

Seven remembrances have been submitted to a virtual memorial wall on the City of Hamilton website.

The Hamilton Remembers page was launched May 19, to remember residents who’ve died as a result of COVID-19.

Those who’ve lost loved ones to the virus can submit a name, photo and brief message.

Read more: Hamilton offers virtual memorial to COVID-19 victims

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark presented the idea during a meeting of Hamilton’s general issues committee earlier this year.

“It looks fantastic,” said Clark. “It’s exactly what I had envisioned.”

Clark also noted that staff were able to put the wall together “without any privacy breaches, or risks of identity theft.”

The deaths of two more Hamilton seniors in their 80s were confirmed on Friday, raising the city’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 383.

