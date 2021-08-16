Canada election: Glengarry–Prescott–Russell

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Glengarry–Prescott–Russell is located in eastern Ontario.

It includes the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, part of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry and part of the City of Ottawa. It borders on the Ottawa River and Quebec.

In this typically red riding, Conservative MP Pierre Lemieux held the seat from 2006 until 2015, when he was defeated by Liberal Francis Drouin by 16.9 percentage points.

Lemieux ran for the seat again in 2019 but once again lost to Drouin.

Almost 50 per cent of the riding’s population has had a form of postsecondary education, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Francis Drouin (incumbent)

Conservative: To be announced

NDP: Konstantine Malakos

Green: To be announced

PPC: Brennan Austring

