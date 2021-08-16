SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Glengarry–Prescott–Russell

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 10:03 am
The Glengarry–Prescott–Russell riding. View image in full screen
The Glengarry–Prescott–Russell riding. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Glengarry–Prescott–Russell is located in eastern Ontario.

It includes the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, part of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry and part of the City of Ottawa. It borders on the Ottawa River and Quebec.

In this typically red riding, Conservative MP Pierre Lemieux held the seat from 2006 until 2015, when he was defeated by Liberal Francis Drouin by 16.9 percentage points.

Lemieux ran for the seat again in 2019 but once again lost to Drouin.

Almost 50 per cent of the riding’s population has had a form of postsecondary education, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Francis Drouin (incumbent)
Conservative: To be announced
NDP: Konstantine Malakos
Green: To be announced
PPC: Brennan Austring

