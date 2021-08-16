SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Don Valley North

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 10:54 am
Map of the Don Valley North riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Don Valley North riding. Elections Canada

Don Valley North is located in the northeastern section of North York in Toronto.

It includes a portion of the 404 Don Valley Parkway, connecting at Steeles Avenue East and Bayview Avenue. It also includes a portion of Highway 401.

The riding was represented in the House of Commons from 1988 to 1997 before it was dissolved, and then re-created in 2015.

Liberal Geng Tan won the seat in the 2015 election with 51.4 per cent of the vote. He did not seek re-election in 2019, but the Liberals maintained a steady hold on the riding with Han Dong winning with 23,495 votes.

Dong is the co-chair of the Canada-China Legislative Association. From 2014 to 2018, Han severed as an MPP at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

Candidates

Liberal Party: Han Dong (incumbent)

Conservative Party: Sabrina Zuniga

Green Party: TBD

NDP: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: Jay Sobel

