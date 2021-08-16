Canada election: Don Valley North

Send this page to someone via email

Don Valley North is located in the northeastern section of North York in Toronto.

It includes a portion of the 404 Don Valley Parkway, connecting at Steeles Avenue East and Bayview Avenue. It also includes a portion of Highway 401.

The riding was represented in the House of Commons from 1988 to 1997 before it was dissolved, and then re-created in 2015.

Liberal Geng Tan won the seat in the 2015 election with 51.4 per cent of the vote. He did not seek re-election in 2019, but the Liberals maintained a steady hold on the riding with Han Dong winning with 23,495 votes.

Dong is the co-chair of the Canada-China Legislative Association. From 2014 to 2018, Han severed as an MPP at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

Candidates

Liberal Party: Han Dong (incumbent)

Conservative Party: Sabrina Zuniga

Green Party: TBD

NDP: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: Jay Sobel

Advertisement