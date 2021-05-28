Senior hit by truck taken to Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

A senior was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a truck in the community of Acadia.

Calgary police said it happened at the intersection of Bonaventure Drive Southeast and 94 Avenue Southeast just after 1 p.m.

ALERT: Emergency services have been called to help a pedestrian involved in an incident on 94 Ave and Bonaventure Dr SE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) May 27, 2021

EMS said the victim, a 70-year-old woman, was in critical, life-threatening condition when she was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Area roads were closed for several hours while police investigated.

CLEAR: The incident involving a pedestrian on 94 Ave and Bonaventure Dr SE is cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) May 27, 2021