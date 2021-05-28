Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Senior hit by truck taken to Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 1:33 pm
The victim was in critical, life-threatening condition when transported to hospital by paramedics. View image in full screen
The victim was in critical, life-threatening condition when transported to hospital by paramedics. Getty Images

A senior was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a truck in the community of Acadia.

Calgary police said it happened at the intersection of Bonaventure Drive Southeast and 94 Avenue Southeast just after 1 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

EMS said the victim, a 70-year-old woman, was in critical, life-threatening condition when she was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Trending Stories

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Area roads were closed for several hours while police investigated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCPS tagPedestrian Struck tagpedestrian hit tagPedestrian Hit By Car tagHit By Car tagsenior hit by car tagSenior struck tagCalgary senior hit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers