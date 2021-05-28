Menu

Crime

OPP lay 10 more sexual assault charges against Palmerston, Ont., man

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 11:51 am
Wellington County OPP have laid more charges against a 43-year-old Palmerston, Ont., man. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP have laid more charges against a 43-year-old Palmerston, Ont., man. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP have laid more sexual assault charges against a Palmerston, Ont., man.

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man in January in connection with a series of sexual assaults between 2003 and 2015.

Read more: Palmerston, Ont., man charged with sexual assaults over 12-year span, OPP say

Michael Bradley Hurst was charged with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of committing an indecent act.

Trending Stories

On Friday, OPP announced 10 more charges of sexual assault had been laid against Hurst for a total of 22 sex-related offences.

Police added that investigators think there could still be more victims.

Read more: Wellington County OPP charge man with 12 sex-related offence

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Palmerston is a small community with under 3,000 people in the town of Minto, approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Guelph.

