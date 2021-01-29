Palmerston, Ont., man charged with sexual assaults over 12-year span: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a Palmerston, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults over a 12-year span.

Investigators began their investigation last November into a report of “historical sexual assaults and other sex-related offences” in the township of Wellington North between 2003 and 2015, OPP said.

Police have charged 43-year-old Michael Bradley Hurst with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of committing an indecent act.

OPP added that the victims and accused know each other, but did not provide any details.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in March.

Anyone with information into this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.