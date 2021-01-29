Menu

Crime

Palmerston, Ont., man charged with sexual assaults over 12-year span: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 2:00 pm
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a Palmerston, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults over a 12-year span.

Investigators began their investigation last November into a report of “historical sexual assaults and other sex-related offences” in the township of Wellington North between 2003 and 2015, OPP said.

Police have charged 43-year-old Michael Bradley Hurst with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of committing an indecent act.

Trending Stories

Read more: Belwood, Ont., man charged with child sexual exploitation offences

OPP added that the victims and accused know each other, but did not provide any details.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in March.

Anyone with information into this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

