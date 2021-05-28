N.S. to provide COVID-19 update after P.E.I, N.B. announce recovery plans

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is expected to provide information on its eventual reopening plan from COVID-19 restrictions after New Brunswick and P.E.I. announced their approaches on Thursday.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide the update at 3 p.m. AT Friday.

The briefing will be livestreamed on this page.

Nova Scotia has seen a consistent drop in daily case numbers over the past week, including just 33 on Thursday. That figure was the lowest daily total for the province since last month.

New Brunswick’s path to green

New Brunswick has unveiled a plan to have all of its COVID-19 restrictions lifted by Aug. 2.

Provincial Health Minister Dorothy Shephard made the announcement Thursday for the three stage plan.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.S. numbers continue dropping with 33 new cases, 182 recoveries

Shephard said the first stage of loosening pandemic rules could start as early as June 7, so long as 75 per cent of New Brunswickers – aged 12 and over – have received their first dose of vaccine.

This would then lead to a number of changes, including no self-isolation or testing required for those travelling within Atlantic Canada, with the exception of Nova Scotia. Travel registration will still be required.

Prince Edward Island’s recovery phase

P.E.I hopes to welcome travelers from across the country as early as August 8th.

The province’s top public health doctor said that if vaccination plans roll out as intended, partially and fully vaccinated travellers from Atlantic Canada will be allowed on the Island without having to self isolate as early as June 27th.

Dr. Heather Morrison said the province will be open to select visitors from the rest of the country on August 8, and then open to everyone as of September 12th.

2:01 All eligible Nova Scotians now able to book COVID-19 vaccine All eligible Nova Scotians now able to book COVID-19 vaccine

-With files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement