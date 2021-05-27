SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 12:41 pm
New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

New Brunswick will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday after announcing Wednesday that residents aged 12 to 17 can now book an appointment for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier Blaine Higgs, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating in the briefing.

READ MORE: P.E.I. will let in Atlantic Canadians with at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 27

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Officials also said residents 55 and older who received an AstraZeneca vaccine for the first dose at least eight weeks ago can now get a second dose of the vaccine with informed consent.

The news came as the province reported 10 new cases of the disease, all found in the Moncton and Fredericton regions.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also confirmed Wednesday that a third case of the disease has been identified at the Priestman Street School in Fredericton.

