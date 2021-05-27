COVID-19: N.S. numbers continue dropping with 33 new cases, 182 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia continues to decline as the province reported 33 new cases on Thursday.

There are 18 new cases in the eastern health zone, 14 in the central health zone and one in the northern health zone.

In a release, the province said one of the eastern zone cases involves a staff member at Harbourstone Enhanced Care, a long-term care facility in Sydney. It said Public Health is providing direction on isolation and other requirements.

There have been 182 new recoveries since Wednesday and the number of active cases has dropped down to 638.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 6,413 tests on Wednesday.

Sixty-three people are in hospital — nine less than Wednesday — but the number of people in intensive care has increased slightly to 21.

There is still community spread in the central health zone, the release said, and “limited” community spread in Sydney, which is in the eastern health zone. The other health zones continue to be closely monitored.

“We continue to see virus activity across the province, which serves as a reminder of the importance of going out and getting tested, even if you have no symptoms,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a release.

“Testing helps detect cases early on, which helps to manage and limit the spread of the virus.”

As of May 26, 542,196 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out, including 42,904 second doses.

On Thursday, the province opened up vaccine appointments for anyone aged 12 and older.

Also Thursday, both New Brunswick and P.E.I. said they plan to begin reopening to other Atlantic Canadian provinces next month.

P.E.I. intends to reopen to Atlantic Canadian travellers without the need to self-isolate on June 27, provided they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Brunswick is slated to reopen to Atlantic Canadian travellers on June 7, with the exception of people from Nova Scotia.

But on July 1, if 75 per cent of residents have one dose of the vaccine and 20 per cent over 60 have two doses, then Nova Scotia will be able to join the other Atlantic provinces in the bubble.

Right now, approximately 50 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More information on Nova Scotia’s reopening plan is expected to be announced on Friday.