Comments

Health

Ontario to hold update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2021 6:10 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto increases 1st dose efforts while looking to province for 2nd vaccine direction' Toronto increases 1st dose efforts while looking to province for 2nd vaccine direction
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto increases 1st dose efforts while looking to province for 2nd vaccine direction. Matthew Bingley has more.

Officials in Ontario will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout today.

Task force member Dirk Huyer says the group has been carefully working on its plan for second doses.

Ontario is currently administering COVID-19 shots four months apart with some exceptions for people with specific health conditions and other groups.

Huyer says the second-dose plan will consider clinical reasons for shortening the interval between doses, supply and allocations across the province.

The top doctor for York Region says he’s already heard that the province plans to shorten the interval between doses for those aged 80 and older.

Dr. Karim Kurji says the health unit is working through the logistics of making the change.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
