Alberta OHS investigating workplace death in Lacombe County

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officers are investigating after a workplace fatality in Lacombe County.

A spokesperson for Alberta Labour and Immigration was only able to provide a few details, but said the death happened at an agricultural site on Wednesday morning.

The worker was struck by equipment, the ministry said.

An investigation into the incident has been opened, so no further details will be released.

Lacombe County is just north of Red Deer and falls on both sides of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

