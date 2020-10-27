Workplace death under investigation at west Edmonton job site

Send this page to someone via email

A workplace death Tuesday afternoon at the far western edge of Edmonton is under an occupational health and safety investigation.

The incident happened at a work site on the northwestern corner of the intersection between Whitemud Drive and Winterburn Road/215 Street, where a CAT pipelayer machine and a tarp on the ground were taped off.

The worker was struck by a piece of equipment and died, said a spokesperson with the government ministry responsible for OHS investigations said.

Emergency crews were called to a workplace incident near Winterburn Road and Whitemud Drive in west Edmonton on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Global News

The location is part of the Trans Mountain Pipeline route and workers speaking to police could be seen leaning against sections of pipe, however it is not known if the worker who died was part of the construction. Alberta Health Services workers were also on site.

Edmonton police said officers responded to the scene to make sure the death wasn’t suspicious, but deferred to OHS because a workplace was involved.

The province said no other information was available as of publishing.

— More to come…