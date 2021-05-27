Northeast Calgary to get drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in northeast Calgary will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine via a drive-thru service.

The government of Alberta announced the mass vaccination site Thursday morning, saying the location will be confirmed next week and begin operations in early June.

The drive-thru shots come days after the Calgary Emergency Management Agency raised alarms about disparities in the city’s vaccination rates above and below 50 per cent between west and east Calgary, with Deerfoot Trail marking a near-perfect boundary.

The province’s vaccination map shows the city’s upper northeast local geographic area and lower northeast area at 42.5 and 43.7 per cent, respectively.

A trio of other local geographic areas in Calgary have surpassed 60 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 COVID-19: Kenney announces ‘open for summer’ plan in Alberta, relaxing most health restrictions COVID-19: Kenney announces ‘open for summer’ plan in Alberta, relaxing most health restrictions

According to Health Minister Tyler Shandro, the provincial vaccination rate sits at an average of nearly 60 per cent.

“We need to keep up the momentum by trying new approaches and working with new partners to increase access for people in northeast Calgary and any other community where there are challenges,” Shandro said in a statement.

Alberta’s “Open for Summer” reopening plan hinges on provincial vaccination rates.

4/8 Many areas that see lower vaccination rates also represent populations that can’t rely on existing booking systems & locations to get the shot. Bring vaccines to the people. If we want this to be over & restrictions to remain lifted, we need a responsive vaccination strategy. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) May 27, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone deserves their chance to get the vaccine barrier-free,” Anila Umar Lee Yuen, president and CEO of the Centre for Newcomers, said in a statement.

“Social services agencies, community groups, faith-based groups, AHS and government have worked together tirelessly to ensure we work collaboratively, share information, identify opportunities to increase access to vaccination and help guide the community through the pandemic.”

The Genesis Centre and an AHS vaccination site at Northgate Village Mall have administered more than 71,000 doses since opening in early March, the province said.

1:47 Alberta doctors concerned with reopening plan: ‘We still want people to get that second dose’ Alberta doctors concerned with reopening plan: ‘We still want people to get that second dose’

On Tuesday, CEMA Chief Sue Henry said vaccine appointments at the Genesis Centre have been booked up “for the foreseeable future.”

Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal also said many east Calgary residents have had problems getting to the Genesis Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“And from what I’ve been hearing, people want to get vaccinated, but it’s… barriers to accessibility,” Chahal said Tuesday. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "And from what I've been hearing, people want to get vaccinated, but it's… barriers to accessibility," Chahal said Tuesday.

Previously, AHS extended hours for vaccinations during Ramadan and held community-specific clinics.

Vaccinations are also available at pharmacies and select physician offices.