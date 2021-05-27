2 arrested after cocaine, blue fentanyl seized from Peterborough residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough residents face drug-related charges following an investigation by police.

As part of its investigation, members of the Peterborough Police Service‘s drug unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a Park Street North residence Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 3 p.m., as officers approached the residence, a man was seen outside carrying a black bag. It’s alleged as officers approached, the man tossed the bag on the ground and fled on foot.

Officers apprehended him at a nearby parking lot. He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre as a precaution and later released back into custody.

At the residence, police say officers seized 23.7 grams of blue fentanyl, 10 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cash. A woman in the residence was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

James McGregor, 44, and Cheyenne Whetung, 32, both of Peterborough, were arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

McGregor was also charged with one other count of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (other drugs).

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.