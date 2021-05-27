Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after cocaine, blue fentanyl seized from Peterborough residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 1:03 pm
Two Peterborough residents face drug-related charges following an investigation by police. View image in full screen
Two Peterborough residents face drug-related charges following an investigation by police. Peterborough Police Service

Two Peterborough residents face drug-related charges following an investigation by police.

As part of its investigation, members of the Peterborough Police Service‘s drug unit and emergency response team executed a search warrant at a Park Street North residence Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 3 p.m., as officers approached the residence, a man was seen outside carrying a black bag. It’s alleged as officers approached, the man tossed the bag on the ground and fled on foot.

Read more: Opioids seized, 3 arrested as part of drug trafficking investigation in Peterborough area: OPP

Officers apprehended him at a nearby parking lot. He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre as a precaution and later released back into custody.

Trending Stories

At the residence, police say officers seized 23.7 grams of blue fentanyl, 10 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cash. A woman in the residence was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Story continues below advertisement

James McGregor, 44, and Cheyenne Whetung, 32, both of Peterborough, were arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

McGregor was also charged with one other count of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (other drugs).

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit' Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagCocaine tagOpioid Crisis tagPeterborough Police Service tagDrug Bust tagOpioids tagDrug Trafficking tagDrug raid tagPeterborough opioids tagPeterborough drug bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers