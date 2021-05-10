Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Opioids seized, 3 arrested as part of drug trafficking investigation in Peterborough area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 9:12 am
Three face charges after police seized drugs during a traffic stop on Lansdowne St. in Peterborough on May 7. View image in full screen
Three face charges after police seized drugs during a traffic stop on Lansdowne St. in Peterborough on May 7. Peterborough County OPP

Three people from southern Ontario face drug trafficking charges after an investigation in the Peterborough area.

According to Peterborough County OPP, as part of the investigation by the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) on May 7, members of the Peterborough Police Service’s emergency response team assisted investigators by conducting a traffic stop on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.

Police say they seized of crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash and other drug paraphernalia along with the arrest of three people.

Read more: Three men arrested following gunpoint robbery at Peterborough home: police

Tessi Hills, 21, and Joshua Shirley, 24, both of St. Catherines, Ont., and Jordan Fritsch, 22, of Brantford, Ont., were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid, methamphetamine) and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hills and Fritsch were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 22.

Shirley was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on May 7, OPP stated Monday.

Click to play video: 'Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit' Suspected opioid deaths rise to 20 in Peterborough region: health unit
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cocaine tagPeterborough Police Service tagDrug Bust tagOpioids tagDrug Trafficking tagOpioid tagPeterborough County OPP tagDrug Possession tagLansdowne Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers