Opioids seized, 3 arrested as part of drug trafficking investigation in Peterborough area: OPP

Three people from southern Ontario face drug trafficking charges after an investigation in the Peterborough area.

According to Peterborough County OPP, as part of the investigation by the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) on May 7, members of the Peterborough Police Service’s emergency response team assisted investigators by conducting a traffic stop on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.

Police say they seized of crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash and other drug paraphernalia along with the arrest of three people.

Tessi Hills, 21, and Joshua Shirley, 24, both of St. Catherines, Ont., and Jordan Fritsch, 22, of Brantford, Ont., were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid, methamphetamine) and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Hills and Fritsch were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 22.

Shirley was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on May 7, OPP stated Monday.