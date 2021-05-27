Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Students in Garden Hill First Nation to repeat school year lost to COVID-19, officials say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 1:30 pm
Garden Hill First Nation in Manitoba has decided that all students will be repeating their grade in the coming school year. View image in full screen
Garden Hill First Nation in Manitoba has decided that all students will be repeating their grade in the coming school year. Eric Beck/ Global News

A Manitoba First Nation has decided that all students will be repeating their grade in the coming school year.

School closures affected the Garden Hill First Nation — a fly-in community about 600 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg — because many students did not have laptops, tablets or smartphones for online learning.

Read more: Manitoba to move all K-12 schools in Winnipeg, Brandon to remote learning Wednesday

Catherine Monias, the Indigenous community’s education director, says even for children who did have the technology, the internet bandwidth in the community is too weak to broadcast classes successfully.

Educators across the country are making plans to have kids return to classes full time in the fall, but many parents are worried about what more than a year of learning disrupted by COVID-19 has meant for their children.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Teacher documents COVID-19 recovery' Teacher documents COVID-19 recovery
Teacher documents COVID-19 recovery

Experts say the focus will have to be on students’ social and emotional needs and on patience with academic achievements.

Trending Stories

Laurie French, president of the Canadian School Boards Association, says in most cases a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work for schools.

Read more: Winnipeg School Division shutting down playgrounds

She says plans should be localized and flexible to best meet the needs of students in their communities.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers