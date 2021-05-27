Manitoba reports 8 COVID-19 deaths, 297 new cases Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say eight more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and another 297 new infections have been identified across the province.

The deaths bring Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,042 after the province said a death reported Wednesday — a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg Health region — has been removed from the list.

A release from the province didn’t say why the death was removed. It’s the second day in a row health officials have removed a death from the list.

The latest victims include:

a woman in her 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant;

a man in his 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an unspecified variant;

two men in their 60s from Winnipeg,

a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant,

a man in his 60s from Winnipeg, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant;

a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant; and

a man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The province said the current five-day test positivity rate is 12.6 in Manitoba, and Winnipeg is at 14 per cent. The new cases include 19 in the Interlake, 25 in Northern health region, 19 in Prairie Mountain, 65 in the Southern health region and 169 in Winnipeg.

Some other numbers:

4,639 active cases and 43,970 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

324 people in hospital

73 people in ICU

3,171 laboratory tests, for a total of 757,719 since last February

An outbreak has been declared at the Tabor Home Personal Care Home in Morden. The facility has been moved to the Critical (Red) level on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

