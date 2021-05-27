Manitoba education minister to announce COVID-19 funding for schools

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s education minister is expected to announce COVID-19 funding for schools Thursday afternoon.

Cliff Cullen has scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Earlier in the day Thursday the province announced schools that had moved to remote learning to help curb the province’s rising COVID-19 rates, will remain learning remotely until at least next month.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin said schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, and in the Red River Valley and Garden Valley school divisions that were moved to remote learning earlier this month will continue remotely until June 7.

Schools in Dauphin will continue remote learning until June 9, he added.

