Manitoba tightens COVID-19 restrictions, schools to remain in remote learning into June

Manitoba is again tightening COVID-19 restrictions and keeping some schools under remote learning into June as the province’s health care system continues to struggle under the weight of hundreds of new cases a day.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced the new orders along with chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin Thursday.

The latest restrictions go into effect Saturday and will last at least two weeks. According to a provincial release, the new orders include:

indoor public gatherings are not permitted and visitors are not permitted on private property, except in certain circumstances;

requirements for employers to allow employees to work from home as much as possible;

outdoor gatherings with anyone from outside a household are not allowed and this applies to all recreation spaces including playgrounds, golf courses, parks and sports fields;

retail businesses may only operate at 10 per cent capacity or 100 customers, whichever is fewer, and only one person per household will be allowed to enter a business, with some exceptions, such as a single parent with children or someone who requires a caregiver;

increased requirements for malls to manage capacity and access to eliminate gatherings and ensure compliance with shopping; and

many businesses and organizations will remain closed for in-person service, including gyms and fitness clubs, restaurants and bars, personal service businesses, museums, galleries and libraries.

The new orders are set to expire on June 12. They also give Roussin the authority to close businesses that don’t follow the rules, the province said.

“While Manitoba case counts have somewhat improved over the past few days, our health care system is still facing critical pressures,” Pallister said.

The province started transporting critically ill COVID-19 patients to Ontario last week in order to keep ICU beds open. At least 23 patients have been sent to Ontario since May 18.

Public health orders tightened for the May long weekend that had been set to expire Wednesday have since been extended to Saturday.

They include a ban on gatherings, indoors or out, except among members of the same household, although there is a small exemption for people who live alone.

Those temporary orders come on top of a ban on indoor public gatherings and a 10-per cent limit on capacity at stores that have been in place for three weeks. Restaurants have been restricted to takeout and delivery, while gyms and hair salons have had to close.

Schools in Winnipeg, Brandon and some other areas have moved to remote learning.

The online learning period at some schools is to expire next week, and as of yet, the province hadn’t said if the order will be extended.

Earlier this week half a dozen doctors called on the Progressive Conservative government to close non-essential businesses and enact a stay-at-home order. The surge of COVID-19 patients and the need to reassign health-care workers have resulted in cancelled surgeries and backlogs in other areas of medical care, they said.

Health officials said more ICU patients were scheduled to head to Ontario Wednesday, as Manitoba reported 312 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

More to come…

—With files from The Canadian Press

