Winnipeg School Division shutting down playgrounds

The Winnipeg School Division says its playgrounds are now off-limits for those who don’t attend school during the day.

The division says the move is being made because of increased use by community members during school hours.

“WSD recognizes that outdoor play is one of the few pleasures families have at this time, however, WSD schools have unfortunately been experiencing people congregating at the school playgrounds both during and after school hours,” said a statement from the division.

“The purpose of moving to Critical Red Level and remote learning is to disrupt the opportunity for the COVID virus and variants from transmitting among students and staff in any school setting, including school playgrounds.”

Signs will be installed to make sure community members are aware.

The closure will be in place until at least May 30, which is the day remote learning for students in Winnipeg and Brandon is scheduled to end.