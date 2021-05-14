Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Winnipeg School Division shutting down playgrounds

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 11:17 pm
. View image in full screen
. Global News

The Winnipeg School Division says its playgrounds are now off-limits for those who don’t attend school during the day.

The division says the move is being made because of increased use by community members during school hours.

“WSD recognizes that outdoor play is one of the few pleasures families have at this time, however, WSD schools have unfortunately been experiencing people congregating at the school playgrounds both during and after school hours,” said a statement from the division.

Trending Stories

“The purpose of moving to Critical Red Level and remote learning is to disrupt the opportunity for the COVID virus and variants from transmitting among students and staff in any school setting, including school playgrounds.”

RELATED: Manitoba school play structures recommended to shut down amid pandemic

Signs will be installed to make sure community members are aware.

Story continues below advertisement

The closure will be in place until at least May 30, which is the day remote learning for students in Winnipeg and Brandon is scheduled to end.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagPandemic tagEducation tagSchools tagremote learning tagWinnipeg School Division tagPlaygrounds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers