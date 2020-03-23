Menu

Manitoba school play structures recommended to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 7:15 pm
"We have requested that all school divisions proceed to close play structures (not the adjoining green spaces but the actual play structures themselves)," MSBA risk manager Darren Thomas said in an email to Global News.
The Manitoba School Boards Association has requested all play structures at schools be off limits as social distancing measures continue to be in effect across the country.

“Divisions will be looking at doing so in the nearest future,”

In a memo sent to school divisions, the MSBA calls the structures “high touch areas” and are asking schools to remove any equipment, including swings.

They are encouraging parents and kids to continue playing in the large open spaces like fields and parks.

The Winnipeg School Division says it is currently in the process of putting up signage and removing swings in all 89 of its school playgrounds.

Monday was the first day of suspended classes at Manitoba K-12 schools, with students scheduled to be back April 13.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba announces school closures for three weeks
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba announces school closures for three weeks
