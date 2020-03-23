Manitoba school play structures recommended to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba School Boards Association has requested all play structures at schools be off limits as social distancing measures continue to be in effect across the country.

“We have requested that all school divisions proceed to close play structures (not the adjoining green spaces but the actual play structures themselves),” MSBA risk manager Darren Thomas said in an email to Global News.

“Divisions will be looking at doing so in the nearest future,”

In a memo sent to school divisions, the MSBA calls the structures “high touch areas” and are asking schools to remove any equipment, including swings.

They are encouraging parents and kids to continue playing in the large open spaces like fields and parks.

In an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Manitoba School Boards Association (MSBA) Risk Management is recommending that all Manitoba School Divisions close all play structures on all school grounds effective immediately until further notice. pic.twitter.com/CCBQUExrsq — Rolling River SD (@RollingRiverSD) March 23, 2020

The Winnipeg School Division says it is currently in the process of putting up signage and removing swings in all 89 of its school playgrounds.

Monday was the first day of suspended classes at Manitoba K-12 schools, with students scheduled to be back April 13.

