Health

Quebec shortens interval between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine doses to 8 weeks

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 10:27 am
A member of the National Health Service in the UK holds vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. View image in full screen
A member of the National Health Service in the UK holds vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Quebec is shortening the interval between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced Thursday it is lowering the time between shots from 16 weeks to eight weeks for that brand of vaccine.

The decision to advance the booster shot comes following advice from the province’s immunization committee.

READ MORE: Vaccine uptick a chance to get Canada’s most vulnerable a 2nd dose — and sooner

In Quebec, only people who are 45 years and older were able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns about a rare blood-clotting condition.

Earlier this month, the government announced it will no longer be administering that brand as a first dose. It followed in the footsteps of other provinces.

The province says the same vaccine is still recommended for the second shot — but Quebecers who have received AstraZeneca can choose another available vaccine as a booster shot.

However, if they get a different shot then the delay remains 16 weeks between doses.

Click to play video: 'Legault says Montreal, Laval to stay as COVID-19 red zones until at least June 7' Legault says Montreal, Laval to stay as COVID-19 red zones until at least June 7
Legault says Montreal, Laval to stay as COVID-19 red zones until at least June 7
