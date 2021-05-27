Quebec shortens interval between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine doses to 8 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is shortening the interval between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced Thursday it is lowering the time between shots from 16 weeks to eight weeks for that brand of vaccine.

The decision to advance the booster shot comes following advice from the province’s immunization committee.

In Quebec, only people who are 45 years and older were able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns about a rare blood-clotting condition.

Earlier this month, the government announced it will no longer be administering that brand as a first dose. It followed in the footsteps of other provinces.

The province says the same vaccine is still recommended for the second shot — but Quebecers who have received AstraZeneca can choose another available vaccine as a booster shot.

However, if they get a different shot then the delay remains 16 weeks between doses.

