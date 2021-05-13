Quebec to no longer administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as first dose

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is hitting pause on administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a first dose in the province.

The Health Ministry’s decision came Thursday following advice from the province’s immunization committee.

The province has used most of its available doses of that vaccine, which was only offered to Quebecers who are 45 and older.

“However, I want to reassure Quebecers who received AstraZeneca in the first dose: its effectiveness is high and lasting,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on social media.

Quebec is the latest province to make a change in how it administers that vaccine. Others include Ontario and Alberta.

The announcement comes as authorities recorded 781 new cases and five additional deaths attributable to COVID-19 in the province.

The immunization campaign saw another 95,959 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered. More than four million shots have been given to date, the majority of which have been first doses.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped again by 10 to 520. This includes 121 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of five from the previous day.

The latest screening information, which dates from Tuesday, shows 37,619 tests were carried out that day.

The province’s case count stands at 360,982 one of the highest tallies of COVID-19 infections in the country. Recoveries, meanwhile, have now surpassed 342,000.

Quebec’s death toll has reached 11,017.