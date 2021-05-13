Montreal walk-in vaccinations available to those 25 and over

Send this page to someone via email

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, people lined up at the Palais des Congres de Montreal to take advantage of the walk-in vaccination offer against COVID-19.

The regional health authority announced Wednesday in a press release that starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, walk-in vaccinations would be available to all those aged 25 years and over.

As of Friday, access to this clinic, as well as appointment booking, will be extended to those aged 18 and over.

According to the announcement, a few hundred walk-in spaces for the first dose of the vaccine will be available daily at the Palais des Congres.

Only Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be available. The walk-in clinic at the Palais des Congres first set up a few weeks ago offering only the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

