Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Montreal walk-in vaccinations available to those 25 and over

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2021 8:11 am
People lined up at the Palais des congrès de Montréal as the regional health authority opens up walk-in vaccinations to all those aged 25 years and over. Thursday May 13, 2021. View image in full screen
People lined up at the Palais des congrès de Montréal as the regional health authority opens up walk-in vaccinations to all those aged 25 years and over. Thursday May 13, 2021. Global News' Brayden Jagger Haines

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, people lined up at the Palais des Congres de Montreal to take advantage of the walk-in vaccination offer against COVID-19.

The regional health authority announced Wednesday in a press release that starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, walk-in vaccinations would be available to all those aged 25 years and over.

As of Friday, access to this clinic, as well as appointment booking, will be extended to those aged 18 and over.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: Mass vaccination site in Montreal opens up space for walk-ins

According to the announcement, a few hundred walk-in spaces for the first dose of the vaccine will be available daily at the Palais des Congres.

Only Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be available. The walk-in clinic at the Palais des Congres first set up a few weeks ago offering only the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagPfizer tagVaccination tagAstraZeneca tagmoderna tagwalk-in tagPalais Des Congrès De Montreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers