Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

4 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 10:20 am
4 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek - image View image in full screen
Global News

Hamilton police continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek that sent four people to hospital on Wednesday.

Investigators have not yet determined the nature of the crash, which happened around 5:30 p.m. at King Street East and the Centennial Parkway.

Read more: 1 arrested after Victoria Day double-stabbing in Hamilton

The incident closed King Street for hours before reopening just after midnight.

Paramedics say a man between the ages of 35 and 45 was sent to a trauma centre with “vital signs absent,” while a woman in her 40s was also taken to a trauma centre with serious but stable injuries.

Trending Stories

Two others, a 24-year-old woman and a young girl, were also sent to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagMVA tagking street east tagHamilton crash tagmotor vehicle accident tagCentennial Parkway tagDavid Thompson tagthre vehicle crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers