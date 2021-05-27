4 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek that sent four people to hospital on Wednesday.
Investigators have not yet determined the nature of the crash, which happened around 5:30 p.m. at King Street East and the Centennial Parkway.
The incident closed King Street for hours before reopening just after midnight.
Paramedics say a man between the ages of 35 and 45 was sent to a trauma centre with “vital signs absent,” while a woman in her 40s was also taken to a trauma centre with serious but stable injuries.
Two others, a 24-year-old woman and a young girl, were also sent to hospital in stable condition.
