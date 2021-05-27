4 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek that sent four people to hospital on Wednesday.

Investigators have not yet determined the nature of the crash, which happened around 5:30 p.m. at King Street East and the Centennial Parkway.

The incident closed King Street for hours before reopening just after midnight.

Paramedics say a man between the ages of 35 and 45 was sent to a trauma centre with “vital signs absent,” while a woman in her 40s was also taken to a trauma centre with serious but stable injuries.

Two others, a 24-year-old woman and a young girl, were also sent to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police are investigating a major collision that occurred shortly after 530pm in the area of King St and Centennial Pkwy. Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with info is asked to contact police. Centennial Pkwy is closed from Ridge Rd to King St. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 26, 2021