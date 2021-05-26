Menu

Crime

1 arrested after Victoria Day double-stabbing in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 2:55 pm
A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing incident near Main Street East and Wentworth Street South on May 24, 2021. View image in full screen
A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing incident near Main Street East and Wentworth Street South on May 24, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing incident in the city centre on Victoria Day.

Investigators say two people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were allegedly assaulted around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Main Street East and Wentworth Street South.

The suspect fled on foot after the incident and prior to police arrival.

Both victims and the accused were known to one another.

The 22-year-old has since been arrested and is facing four charges including a pair of assault charges and failing to comply with probation.

